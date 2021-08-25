Companies work to clear flooded vehicles scattered around city

CNN - regional

By Michael Warrick

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WSMV) — After Saturday’s deadly flooding, we’re not just seeing homes washed away and destroyed. Vehicles, many flipped over, are scattered across the city.

Expecting nothing in return, companies with the equipment necessary pull dozens of 3,000 pound vehicles from the fray of damage across town.

“We saw my car float away. We saw Terry’s car float away,” said Anetta Sykes.

Sykes’ vehicle washed away while she barely survived the flood from her home. She’s waiting on her insurance company to visit.

“It’s gonna be a while before they can even have them pulled out because they’re some places they can’t get to do that,” she said.

Reliving the terror of Saturday morning’s rushing water that can be seen in the many destroyed cars now bound for the junkyard and put her life in the balance.

“I think by the time we got out there and we realized that we’re gonna live, it was like, we didn’t worry about the stuff,” said Sykes. “It’s like, you know what, we’re alive.”

