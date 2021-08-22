Police: 16-year-old shot in Milwaukee

CNN - regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in the city’s Franklin Heights neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Police say a 16-year-old child from Milwaukee was shot near 27th and Nash shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

