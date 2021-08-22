Illinois man stabbed landlord to death, police say

CNN - regional

By KMOV Staff

BELLEVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — A Belleville, Illinois man is accused of stabbing his landlord to death after an argument Friday.

Arthur Parris, 48, is charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut. Police tell News 4 that Parris and his landlord got into argument, which then turned physical before Parris stabbed him. Officers found the victim with stab wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Parris ran into a nearby apartment building after the stabbing. When officers entered the building, they found Parris in an open apartment, covered in blood. Parris is being held on an $800,000 bond. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified of his death.

One resident who lives in the same apartment building said he was inside when another neighbor banged on his door and told him their landlord had been stabbed. He said it’s shocking to see something so gruesome happen in his neighborhood and to someone he says didn’t deserve it.

“He was just a nice guy, he was cool. I never had any problems with him. I’ve been here six, seven months,” Roger Miller said. “I had never seen anything but niceness from him. He was just a little old man, he wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

