Veterans who served in Afghanistan troubled by unfolding events

By Bianca Beltrán

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — The events unfolding in Afghanistan have been difficult to see for veterans who served there.

Vincent Morales joined the Army after the Sept. 11 attack. His last tour in Afghanistan was in 2012. He served on a NATO team training the Afghan national army. Seeing the Taliban take over the country is troubling.

“It can be a triggering event to know what we have invested. When what we have lost there. But the best way that we can push through this is to understand that none of their lives lost was in vain,” Morales said.

Morales is the co-founder and community resource coordinator for the Veterans Community Project, where it is offering support and someone to talk to.

“If they are in need of crisis intervention of some nature, we do have staff that is willing to work with them on that and talk with them through that,” he said.

Morales said he lost soldiers on the battlefield and after they returned home.

“Uplift those 2,300 soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who gave their lives, and do that by remembering them. Do not do that by becoming part of that statistic,” Morales said.

Help is also available through the National Veterans Crisis Line, which is taking calls and text messages at 800-273-8255.

