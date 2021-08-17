Milwaukee LaborFest canceled due to ‘logistical challenges’

CNN - regional

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Area Labor Council announced that the 2021 LaborFest parade and gathering has been canceled due to logistical challenges.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The 2021 event was supposed to take place on the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 6.

“Unfortunately due to logistical challenges, LaborFest 2021 has been canceled,” officials said in a statement. “The Milwaukee Area Labor Council is looking forward to celebrating LaborFest in 2022.”

Labor Day is to honor and recognize the American Labor Movement and the accomplishments achieved by workers in the middle class. The traditional Milwaukee LaborFest Parade and gathering at the lakefront has been a mainstay for the members and their families in Milwaukee for decades, officials say.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was going to be a scaled-back festival with no parade. This year’s theme was to have been “Passing on the Legacy” with the focus on the next generation of Union Members with the programming centered on children.

