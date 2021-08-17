Metro to reduce bus routes amid driver shortage

CNN - regional

By KMOV.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Metro Transit says it is preparing to reduce bus routes in September.

Like many businesses, the agency says it is struggling to fill job openings. The shortage is impacting its driver and mechanic openings.

For more information on job openings at Metro, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.