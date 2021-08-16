Former student athlete of Sam Barlow High School killed

CNN - regional

By Bridget Chavez

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School was shot and killed early the morning of Friday, August 13 in Gresham.

Police said it happened just before 4:00 a.m. and when they arrived they found Jacoby on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said paramedics were called but Jacoby died at the scene.

“No one saw it coming so it’s just really tragic and really sudden like I didn’t even believe it was real until I came and saw the memorial,” Jesse White, a friend and former teammate of Jacoby’s, said. White said he’s still in shock that his friend is gone.

“He was one of the realest ones you’ll meet even if you were bumping heads he always had your back. It didn’t matter what he was doing he’d drop whatever to come uphold whatever and help whatever you needed and that’s the sad part he wasn’t a phony he was a real one,” White said. Jacoby was a 2019 graduate of Sam Barlow High School and played under Coach Tom Johnson for three years.

“He led by example because I haven’t had very many players who played as hard as he did and was as competitive as he was,” Johnson said. Johnson said Jacoby gave his all both on and off the court.

“All the guys that played with him knew that he was behind them 100% and as a coach I felt the same way,” he said. White said Jacoby was like a big brother to him.

“If I ever needed anything he was the first one there,” White said. “It was good for me it built some character in me so I’m glad I had him along my side.” Johnson said Jacoby will always be remembered for his huge heart.

“Every text message he ever sent me he always ended with I love you coach and that just personified Dom and who he was,” Johnson said. The family does have a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral costs.

