Firefighter who died after battling fire had form of Leukemia

By Kaitlyn Naples and Matthew Campbell

BURLINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Burlington firefighter has died after he suffered a medical emergency while battling a fire in New Hartford earlier this week.

Colin McFadden, 26, was a six-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo confirmed the firefighter’s death on Thursday, saying McFadden was “A firefighter I never met but a firefighter I know too well – committed to service, dedicated to community and loved by family and friends.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also released a statement saying he is directing all US and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in McFadden’s honor, effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

He had suddenly become ill while battling the large fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in New Hartford.

McFadden was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and had been listed in critical condition.

He passed away on Thursday.

During a news conference, Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher said doctors discovered that McFadden had APL, which is a form of Leukemia.

“Colin was an amazing kid. Came in here a young guy, 20 years old, pouring his heart and soul into everything he does. A little quirky, we all bust on him for that. That’s us showing him some love. Became a firefighter and went on to be an EMT. One of those guys who was always at the station and always jumping on the truck when there’s a call,” Boucher said.

During treatment, McFadden’s medical team had discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that had caused his sudden illness.

Boucher said it is an acute for of leukemia.

Dr. Diane Krause, with the Yale School of Medicine, said, “What’s unique about APL is that it is a clinical emergency when it presents. So as opposed to other leukemia, this one presents with an acute bleeding problem.”

One symptom of APL is fatigue.

“What’s really going on in the patient is that their bone marrow, which normally is the factory which makes our blood cells, has been taken over by cancer,” said Krause. “They use up all of your normal ability to clot your blood. So these patients bleed.”

In McFadden’s case, the leukemia was probably discovered during a routine blood test and the hospital, after his collapse.

In many cases, APL can be treated.

An University of New Haven Professor is working on a drug.

“What we’re trying to come up with is a molecular level of a therapeutic solution.” Dr. Dequan Xiao said, “If you leave untreated, the disease can go quite quickly.”

The fire chief said the statewide blood supply was critical to McFadden’s care, and encouraged people to donate blood, as the state is seeing a shortage.

There has been an outpouring of support from fire stations across the state.

