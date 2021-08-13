13-year-old Carlos Ramos dies after being struck by lightning

CNN - regional

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police say 13-year-old Carlos Ramos has died after he was struck by lightning during Thursday night’s storm in the Bronx.

Six other people, including a 5-year-old, were also hospitalized but are expected to survive their injuries.

The Parks Department said the group was sitting on the sand at Orchard Beach around 5 p.m. when they were struck by lightning during the fast-moving storm.

A family friend was devastated to hear of Carlos’ death.

“He was a kid, and he was a good kid, a really, really good one,” Jamila Banks said.

“Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach,” the Parks Department said in a statement.

