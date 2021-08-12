You’ll need more than a mask at ‘Made In America’ festival: Everything you should know

CNN - regional

By 6abc Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) — If you’re headed to the “Made In America” festival in Philadelphia next month, you’re going to need to bring more than a mask.

According to Roc Nation, which produces the two-day festival, all attendees will not only need to wear a mask but will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry. Tips and tricks: How to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card safe and what to do if you’ve lost it

“The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the ‘Made In America’ festival,” said Roc Nation in a statement to Action News.

The new guidelines come as Philadelphia officials announced new efforts to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases. That includes a mask mandate that went into effect Thursday.

That means the city will require masks to be worn inside businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination. To prove vaccination status, people will need to carry their vaccination card or a photo of the card.

Like the “Made In America” festival, the new mandate also means some large outdoor gatherings will look a little different.

City officials say masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.

“Like a concert where there is a mosh pit, then people really need to be masked. If they are at a sports game and they’re seated, they wouldn’t have to be masked if they’re outside,” said Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

Shortly after the announcement, the Eagles issued a statement saying everyone must wear a mask when visiting the indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors.

The new mandate went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will be among the performers for this year’s music festival.

Jay-Z’s two-day music festival will mark its 10th year, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

The festival was postponed in 2020 due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the city.

As of Wednesday, 63.2% of adults 18+ in the city are fully vaccinated. Currently, 118 people are hospitalized in the city with COVID-19.

“The Made In America festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit vaccinefinder.org.

We will continue to work closely with local city officials. The safety and health of festival attendees and staff are always our first priority.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.