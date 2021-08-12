Videos show uncivil parents after heated Williamson County School Board Meeting

CNN - regional

By RYAN BRESLIN, ZACH GILCHRIEST

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — After the Williamson School Board meeting on Tuesday, a video shows parents heckling each other.

The Williamson County Schools board voted 7 – 3 to reinstate masks for elementary schools. Williamson County Schools brought back their mask mandate after a vote at a heated board meeting that lasted four hours.

Some school board members said it would be more detrimental for students to be sent home, isolated, and learning virtually rather than be in school with their peers wearing masks.

In one of the videos posted on social media, parents against the new mask mandate are seen threatening parents in support of masks. But inside the meeting, there was also a lack of decorum. One man in scrubs was escorted out by Williamson County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

“It was hard to fathom,” Dr. Meredith Duke, a surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and mother of four kids at Williamson County schools said. “I was wearing a white coat and a mask. I think it was very clear what I was supporting.”

Dr. Duke said she, along with her 15-year-old son, was escorted out by two sheriff’s deputies and a friend, but for a different reason: they feared for her safety.

“There were people screaming and threatening me, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Dr. Duke recalls.

A video obtained from Twitter shows a deputy begs parents to remain peaceful outside in the parking lot.

“We are here for everybody’s safety,” he says. “We are here for y’all as much as we are here for everybody else. Ok, we are away from our families, some of us are on a 17 almost 18-hour day, and that’s me.”

Dr. Duke said one of her four kids is 11 years old. He can’t get vaccinated, and there is no mask requirement for his age group. She says she wants to see more done.

Superintendent Jason Golden said last week that masks would be encouraged and recommended but not required. Now, the new requirement begins this Thursday after last night’s change.

WCS Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong released a statement about the meeting.

“Our parents are passionate about their children’s education, and that’s one of the reasons for our district’s success over the years. With that said, there’s no excuse for incivility. We serve more than 40,000 students and employ more than 5,000 staff members. Our families and staff represent a wide variety of thoughts and beliefs, and it is important in our district that all families and staff have the opportunity to be represented and respected. We will continue to work toward making sure all voices are heard and that all families, staff, and community members feel safe sharing their opinions.”

On Sept. 20, the school board said they will reassess whether the mandate will stay in place for elementary schools. Students can have a medical or religious exemption. Teachers can also remove their masks if they are at least six feet away from another person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.