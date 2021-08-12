Restaurants announces closures, kitchen limitations due to extreme heat

CNN - regional

By ROB POLANSKY

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) — Restaurants announced closures and limited hours due to the expected excessive heat.

J. Timothy’s in Plainville said it will be closed for indoor dining on Thursday and Friday, with very limited takeout available.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but our kitchen staff deserve a break from the intense heat,” the restaurant said. “Grilling, frying, sauteing, it all raises the temperature in the kitchen to very uncomfortable and excessive levels during a heatwave like this. We want to give our valued staff a break from that.”

Ta-Que in Simsbury also said it will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“We will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat,” TA-Que wrote on social media. “Sorry for any inconvenience, stay cool, and we’ll see you Saturday!”

