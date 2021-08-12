Gunshot noise complaint leads to teen’s arrest for having guns, drugs

CNN - regional

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A teenager was arrested on a slew of weapons and drug charges after police investigated a gunshot noise complaint in Plainfield.

Joshua Griffin, 18, was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to an address on Center Street around 8:20 a.m., where they found Griffin and a juvenile friend.

Both Griffin and the friend denied knowing anything about a gunshot and claimed they had just been woken up by the officers.

Police, however, found a 9mm shell casing in the driveway. Still, both the suspect and his friend were uncooperative.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property.

Officers said they found alprazolam, oxycodone hydrochloride, Xanax, and cannabis-type material. They also found several paraphernalia items and items consistent with the sale of narcotics.

According to police, guns found inside the home included a Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol, 9mm semi-auto polymer pistol, and an AR-15 style rifle, in addition to a pellet rifle. Several high-capacity magazines and ammunition were also located.

Griffin was eventually arrested around 8 p.m. He later admitted to firing a firearm.

Police charged him with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a high capacity magazine, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of cannabis in excess of 5 ounces.

Griffin was held on a $150,000 bond. He was given a court date of Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.