Good Samaritan stops robbery at bank

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It was a scary moment Friday afternoon after a man walked into a Mobile bank with a knife demanding money.

But it was the efforts of a good Samaritan that prevented him from getting away.

“He mumbled something again. Then he said really clearly, I have a knife in my pocket,” said Amie Maples.

Witness Amie Maples recalled the moments Friday afternoon when regions bank on cottage hill road was robbed.

Police say 58-year-old Michael Hamilton came in with a knife and asked for money.

“I immediately called 911. And at that time, several others had called 911 as well. They let me know someone was on the way,” Maples said.

She wasn’t the only one to take action. Witnesses say a good Samaritan caught the suspect as he tried to leave the bank and brought him back inside.

Maples said when she saw what was happening, she had to get out of there because she had her young son with her.

“That was my first reaction. I don’t remember everything other than I have to get out of here. I grabbed my son and walked out of the door,” Maples said.

Maples said she’s glad the community rallied around their own.

“It’s great to know that a good Samaritan did hold him to where he couldn’t leave. And I am thankful that there were people around to have helped whenever I didn’t have the ability to do anything else myself,” Maples said.

Hamilton has been charged with first degree robbery. As for the employees, we’re told that they’re all okay.

