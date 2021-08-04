Parents advised to keep a close eye on their child’s health when they head back to school

CNN - regional

By DENNIS VALERA, ANDREW MASSE

CT, USA (WFSB) — We all can remember a time we went to school with the sniffles, but with COVID-19 in mind, parents may have more to consider when deciding to keep their kids home.

Whether it be a cough or a sneeze, doctors are urging parents, if you notice any cold or flu-like symptom in your kids, be a little more cautious than you would in the past, maybe even get them a COVID test.

“If you know your kid is coughing, if you know they have a fever, if you know that there, you know it’s more than just allergies, take that extra step, get them checked out,” Dr. Stephen Maddox tells us.

Dr. Maddox says the symptoms that should instantly raise a red flag are fevers over 104, body aches, dizziness, consistent or worsening cough, and congestion.

Dr. Jody Terranova, president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics Connecticut Chapter, says there’s another symptom that could signal a COVID-19 infection for parents.

“Especially in kids, COVID can be a little bit more stomach symptoms, so a little diarrhea, a little stomach ache. Keep your child home that day and talk to your pediatrician about if they should get a COVID test before returning,” Dr. Terranova stated.

Dr. Terranova says the Connecticut AAP chapter is going in line with national recommendations for all K-12 schools to continue with masking, saying it’s all about keeping the kids safe.

“The things that we’re really trying to do is make sure kids can go back and stay back in-person,” Dr. Terranova added.

Best way to help prevent sickness is making sure your kids are vaccinated not just against COVID-19, but also measles, mumps, and other diseases covered with childhood immunizations.

