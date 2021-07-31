Renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater hosts first concert in 2 years

CNN - regional

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Foo Fighters fans are getting to see live music again for the first time in two years at the Summerfest grounds Friday night.

They’re also getting a first look at the remodeled American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

A year ago, many wondered if this would ever be possible again.

Together again, in lines together outside the Summerfest grounds, all ready for a night at the newly remodeled AmFam Amphitheater.

“It’s a big moment, especially since they didn’t get to open it last year for Summerfest, so, especially with the Foo Fighters, such a big band,” said Michael Orlando.

Foo followers showed up well ahead of the crowds from all over the country.

“It’s good, it’s good to be back,” said Julie Sinner of Waterloo.

Julie Sinner made the trip from Waterloo and gets emotional thinking back to 2020.

“Like this isn’t real, like it’s still, it’s so surreal and it’s emotional and yea,” Sinner said.

Most fans arrived maskless, but not all.

“We came up from Chicago to see Foo Fighters, my fifth time,” said Sean Callahan.

Precautions are still being taken by Summerfest officials with regard to COVID.

“We have extra cleaning, extra precautions and that,” said Bob Babisch, vice president of Summerfest Entertainment.

Fans are also finding more than $51-million of improvements — a thousand extra seats, new cupholders — a fan request for years — and a taller ceiling for sound and light systems.

“And we get to open it tonight to a sold out Foo Fighters show and I’m telling ya, we just could not be happier that we’ve got live music coming back,” Babisch said.

“I am stupidly excited. This is the first concert that we’ve been able to go to like post-pandemic and everything,” said Danae Gullicksen of Ft. Atkinson.

The band attracted all ages.

“We were supposed to see them July Fourth of last year but that got canceled,” said Drew McLean of Annapolis.

Even 4-year-old Camden and his dad couldn’t wait to get inside.

“I love the Foo Fighters,” said Camden McLean.

The debut of the new amphitheater and a Foo Fighters concert — not a bad Friday night.

If you didn’t get to go, there will be plenty of opportunity when Summerfest makes its return starting Labor Day weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.