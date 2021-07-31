Organizations rally to support St. Louis County Health director after allegations of racist attacks

CNN - regional

NORTH ST LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Local organizations are throwing their support behind the St. Louis County Health Director, who says he endured racist attacks.

Dr, Faisal Khan says some people who attended Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting taunted him with racist and xenophobic remarks. Friday morning, local groups representing minorities gathered in Berkeley outside the St. Louis County Health Department building, calling for people to rally behind Khan.

“All of us know this story could have been any one of us,” said Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis. “We talk about the pandemic, but the other pandemic that we’ve been fighting is one of hatred.”

“We are in strong lockstep in fighting against racism and intolerance and hatred,” said John Bowman with the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP.

Khan says he has a security detail after Tuesday night’s incident.

