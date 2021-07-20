Winston-Salem firefighters rescue person who went over a bridge

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued a person who went over the interstate overnight.

In video shared by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, crews hoisted a person up to Interstate 40 west, near Peters Creek Parkway.

Multiple rescue units were called to the scene in response to a wreck.

No information has been shared about how the person went over the interstate or their condition.

