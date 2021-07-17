Semi runs over motorbike in Kansas City; rider critically injured

CNN - regional

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after their motorbike was run over by a semi Friday night in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded at 9 p.m. to the incident on the exit ramp from Interstate 70 westbound onto Van Brunt Boulevard, where a semi truck had run over a Tao motorbike.

According to a police report:

A blue Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was stopped at the red traffic control light at the bottom of the westbound exit ramp from Interstate 70, at Van Brunt. When the light turned green the Kenworth driver pulled forward, but the driver did not see the orange Tao motorbike that was traveling north in the #3 lane of northbound lanes of Van Brunt. The Kenworth ran over and dragged the driver of the Tao a short distance.

The driver of the Tao was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured in the collision.

