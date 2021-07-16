Search and recovery efforts continue in Farmington River for missing teens

CNN - regional

By LIBBY MCMANUS, CHRISTIAN COLÓN, COURTNEY ZIELLER

Click here for updates on this story

AVON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Environmental officials said the search for two missing teens who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River is now a recovery mission.

The two teens were reported missing around 5 p.m. Thursday night. They were last seen swimming in the Farmington River that afternoon.

Crews from Avon, Plainville, Connecticut State Police and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection are all involved in the search, which started on Thursday but was suspended overnight due to the conditions in the river.

The search resumed at 8 a.m.

Officials gave an update at 12 p.m., on Friday where they said this is now a search and recovery mission.

As the search goes on, the Rails to Trails is closed between Route 4 and Route 179, as well as Arch Road.

As of Friday morning, officials only said they had found a vehicle belonging to one of the teens, as well as clothing and a cell phone.

One teen was identified as Anthony Nagore, 17, who has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anthony is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Officials believe Lucas Brewer, 15, was with him. His picture has not been released he has brown hair, and is about 5 feet 7 inches and 170 pounds.

Lucas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink and white camo pants.

Brewer is a student at Plainville High School, the superintendent’s office confirmed.

The river is very dangerous for swimming right now because the river is high from all the recent rain.

On Friday afternoon, environmental officials said the river current is very strong.

If you have any information on these two teens that might help, call Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.