Shots fired into family’s car in apparent road rage incident

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FORESTVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in Prince George’s County Sunday afternoon.

Police said a person fired shots into a family’s vehicle on the highway.

The suspect was driving a silver Honda Civic with a Maryland temporary registration, police said. A woman was in the front passenger seat.

The victim told troopers that just before 3 p.m., he was driving from southbound I-495 to southbound Branch Avenue. A driver of a Honda Civic allegedly made an unsafe lane change and caused the victim to brake suddenly.

The victim said he changed lanes and was next to the Honda, when the driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three shots into the victim’s Mazda 6.

The troopers examined the victim’s vehicle and found evidence indicting two shots struck the left rear passenger door and another struck the left passenger window. The victim’s wife and two daughters, ages 15 and 8, were in the car at the time. The daughters were in the back seat.

No one was injured in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.