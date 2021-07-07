Cities in Kansas propose opening liquor stores earlier on Sundays

CNN - regional

By Abby Dodge

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Olathe is the latest city to consider changing liquor sale times on Sundays. During the last session, Kansas legislators changed sale times statewide.

Customers are happy about the potential changes, but the owners of a family-owned liquor store are not cheering on the changes. Party Time Liquor owner Jodi Sood said her family will feel the effects more than big box stores.

“This is just a family store. It’s me, my husband, and my kids,” Sood said. “We work hard to run this business and be successful. It’s going to be harder and a burden to us.”

Sunday mornings are the only time her family isn’t at the store. Owners said the changes likely won’t help their bottom line.

“No, it’s not a huge difference actually,” said fellow liquor store owner Nisha Marwaha.

Cities across Kansas are voting to open stores three hours earlier, moving their opening time from noon to 9 a. m.

“I think that’s awesome for the Chiefs games,” said customer Roberta Fox. “I think that’s helpful for everybody.”

Kansans can hop the state line on Sunday mornings and forego waiting until noon.

“Luckily, we’re only like 5 minutes from State Line Road,” said Fox.

On the other side of the line, Missourians sell liquor at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

“You go 10 minutes that way, it’s a different set of rules,” said customer Timothy Tackett.

Closing up shop isn’t an option for Sood either.

“If my door is not open, they’ll go somewhere else,” Sood. “I’ll lose my customer.”

Roeland Park, Prairie Village, Overland Park, and Lenexa have also voted for the time change. Shawnee city council plans to discuss a possible change in July.

