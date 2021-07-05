Tennessean dog assigned to comfort those in Florida following building collapse

CNN - regional

By Sydney Warick

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — This week, an East Tennessee comfort dog will head to Florida to provide support to those who need it most.

Everyone meet Jewel!

She’ll be helping first responders and families suffering after the Surfside building collapse. The hope is that she’ll be able to provide some comfort and peace for those who are hurting.

“In this ministry, the dog is actually just the bridge. People will gravitate to the dog, but then give us an opportunity to just let them talk and listen to what their story is,” Judy Schoenherr, Jewel’s handler, said.

Jewel has been trained to be around hundreds of people at a time and this isn’t her first assignment.

She also was called to help provide comfort following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

