A mobile billboard designed to catch a killer

CNN - regional

By Terrance Kelly

Click here for updates on this story

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta mother hopes a renewed effort will help police find the person who hit her and killed her son with a car.

The fatal accident happened on June 2, at McGinnis Ferry Road near the bridge that crosses the Chattahoochee River.

According to Johns Creek detectives, 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III was attempting to secure a mattress and box spring to his car when a passing car struck him. The driver kept going, police said.

Bartlett’s mother and her 11-year-old son were in another car and witnessed the accident.

“He was getting ready to start his life; he had a new job; a new place; this was not a thug. He wasn’t someone who robbed or kill; he was a good person,” Bartlett’s mom said during an emotional interview. Bartlett’s mother is a deputy in Gwinnett County.

The owner of a mobile billboard company heard about the deadly hit-and-run accident, and he is hoping his billboard will help Johns Creek investigators find Bartlett’s killer.

Peter Jang, the owner of TJ Led, has volunteered to drive his mobile billboard around the area for free.

Bartlett’s older brother, Stephon Tuitt, plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is a $12,000 reward for anyone who helps police find and convict a person in the case.

Police are asking tipsters to contact Officer Hennessee at (470) 774-3358 or via email at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.