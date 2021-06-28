50 firefighters battle second-alarm hoarding fire at duplex

CNN - regional

By KPHO/KTVK Staff

MESA, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — It took almost 50 firefighters to gain control of a second-alarm hoarding fire at a duplex in Mesa Sunday. The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. near University Drive and Higley Road.

The fire originally started in a backyard shed but then spread to the duplex. Crews began attacking the fire. As flames spread into the attic and the day’s temperatures began to rise, more firefighters were called in to help. Fire officials say hoarding conditions led to the rapid spread of the flames.

Crews evacuated the duplex. Up to five people lived there and will be displaced. One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the fire and had to be transported to the hospital. One resident of the duplex was also injured, but was treated at the scene and released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

