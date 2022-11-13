Democrats win Senate, but the House remains in limbo

(CNN) - A crucial victory in Nevada has led to Democrats retaining control of the Senate for the next two years.

Now, all eyes are on who will gain control of the House, which is still up for grabs.

"This is so such a cause for celebration," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke.

A celebration indeed for Democrats who will now retain control of the Senate on Capitol Hill.

The critical win comes after Nevada Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt after trailing him for days as votes tallied up.

"We've known this was going to be a tough campaign, but like all of you, I'm in Nevada and I know what it takes to deliver for my home state," Cortez Masto explained.

Response from Democrats and Republicans

"We won because we had a really good agenda that we actually passed that helped the American people on things they cared about," New York Senator Chuck Schumer said.

On the other hand, "This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we've ever had you know. President Biden's approval rating was so low," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan exclaimed.

Where things stand

Democrats managed to hold at least 50 seats in the Senate.

The victory comes as a major boost for President Joe Biden.

Now the question remains: Who will control the House?

So far, Democrats hold 204 seats to Republicans' 211.

The number needed to control the lower chamber is 218 seats.

"Let's just get through the election. Okay. They haven't won yet," Pelosi added.

"As I've said all along and be perilously close, we can win it. Whether we're gonna win, it remains to be seen," President Biden stated.

We may not find out who wins the house for weeks as the vote count continues in states like Arizona, California and Oregon with a large share of mail-in ballots.