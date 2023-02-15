Vibrating pill used for chronic constipation

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get some relief.

It's a pill that vibrates in the colon after it's swallowed, stimulating bowel movements.

The capsule is called "Vibrant", and is the size of a regular pill.

It was cleared by the FDA back in August.

It became available for doctors to prescribe earlier this month.

The capsule is meant to be taken every day.

It travels the same way food does, through the stomach and the small intestine.

About 14 hours after ingesting it, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work.

It stimulates nerve cells in the gut and triggers muscle contractions.

Between 10-20%t of Americans live with chronic constipation, which is diagnosed as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

"Vibrant" is not currently covered by health insurance.

The company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.