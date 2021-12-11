At least one dead, 9 missing after building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy

By Radina Gigova, CNN

At least one person has died and nine others remain missing after a building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa early Sunday morning, according to Italian fire service Vigili del Fuoco and news agency ANSA.

Emergency teams discovered the body of a man as they continued to look for survivors in the rubble, the fire service Vigili del Fuoco said on its official Twitter account.

Two women have so far been rescued, including one who was pulled from the rubble alive, according to the fire service.

Italian authorities said the building collapsed following an explosion caused by a large gas leak, which destroyed three houses and damaged another, according to ANSA.

“The gas has accumulated either underground or in a closed environment. The activation of the elevator could also have triggered the explosion,” commander of the Agrigento fire brigade, Giuseppe Merendino, was quoted as saying by ANSA.

“In the next few days we will carry out more detailed investigations,” he said, adding “it is certain that such an explosion is an exceptional event.”

The possible causes of the pipe rupture could be bad weather, shifting soil or the lift, ANSA reported.

This is a developing story.

