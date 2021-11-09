Fears of violence escalate on Poland-Belarus border as thousands of migrants set up camp

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Mayumi Maruyama, Antonia Mortensen, Katharina Krebs and Magda Chodownik, CNN

Thousands of migrants have set up makeshift camps in freezing conditions near the border between Poland and Belarus, as concerns over the potential for violence intensified on Tuesday.

Poland has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of attempting to orchestrate a crisis on the European Union’s eastern frontier by funneling migrants to the border in retaliation for sweeping sanctions imposed on Minsk by the bloc and other Western powers in June. Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied the claims, blaming the West for dangerous, sometimes fatal, border crossings and poor treatment of migrants.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Tuesday that the situation was putting the security of the entire European Union at risk and again blamed Belarus for manufacturing a “hybrid attack.”

“Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” said Morawiecki, who visited soldiers at the border on Tuesday.

“This hybrid attack of Lukashenko’s regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU,” he added.

Polish authorities on Tuesday morning closed the Kuznica border crossing — where huge numbers of migrants were seen congregating the day before.

Some 4,500 migrants are currently at the border near Kuznica trying to cross into Poland from Belarus, Polish border guard press officer Ewelina Szczepańska told CNN.

The Belarusian State Border Committee — which is responsible for the country’s external borders — said in a statement that there are around 2,000 migrants at the scene.

Around 14,000 Polish soldiers, police and border guards are now stationed in the area, sparking fears of a major confrontation as migrants attempt to cross into Poland. “The situation at the border is tough now, but we are prepared for it,” Szczepańska said.

On Monday, Szczepańska said groups of migrants had been attempting to force their way across the border. The Polish defense ministry also tweeted Monday that there had been a mass attempt to cross and that migrants had set up a camp that was “constantly guarded by the Belarusian services.”

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a surge of people attempting to cross into their countries from Belarus in recent months.

The Polish border guard recorded 309 attempts to make illegal crossings Monday and 17 people were detained, Szczepańska added. Poland has stopped over 32,000 attempts to cross the border since September, from migrants mainly from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, she said.

On Monday, Polish officials said it had mobilized thousands of additional military personnel as groups of migrants attempted to force their way across the border. Lithuania — which neighbors both Poland and Belarus — also announced it was redeploying troops.

Dispute at the border escalates

European and NATO officials have also condemned Belarus’ actions of encouraging people to cross illegally into Poland, and the wider scenes along the border.

On Tuesday, a NATO alliance official warned it “stands ready” to come to the aid of its allies and called on Belarus to “abide by international law.”

The official added: “The Lukashenko regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable. The Secretary General remains in close touch with Allied governments on the issue.”

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also described Minsk’s actions as “unacceptable,” and said he has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the situation.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday pleaded with Belarus to “stop putting people’s lives at risk.”

In a statement, von der Leyen warned Belarusian authorities they would not succeed in their purposes by putting pressure on the EU “through a cynical instrumentalization of migrants.” She also called on member states to “approve the extended sanctions regime on the Belarusian authorities responsible for this hybrid attack.”

The EU Commission President added that the bloc has already reached out to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to discuss the best approach to the crisis.

“Vice-President Schinas, in coordination with High Representative/Vice-President Borrell, will travel in the coming days to the main countries of origin and of transit to ensure that they act to prevent their own nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities,” she added. “The EU will in particular explore how to sanction, including through blacklisting, third country airlines that are active in human trafficking.”

Von der Leyen also said the EU commission would engage with the “UN and its specialized agencies” in order to “prevent a humanitarian crisis from unfolding.”

Concern grows for migrants

Amid the international criticism, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned Poland against provocations “directed against the Republic of Belarus to justify possible illegal forceful actions against disadvantaged unarmed people, among whom there are many underage children and women.”

The Belarusian State Border Committee said in a statement Tuesday that Poland had lined up military equipment on the border.

“At the moment, a chain of Polish security forces has lined up in front of the refugee camp, equipment has been pulled together, including combat vehicles. Representatives of the media, international human rights and humanitarian organizations are not allowed to the border line from Poland to provide assistance to people seeking to apply for refugee status in the EU,” the statement said.

The committee claimed some of the refugees felt unwell after the Polish side deployed tear gas followed by loudspeakers and strobe lights against them overnight. It also said there were a ‘significant number’ of pregnant women and babies among the migrants at the border

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a Tuesday briefing in Geneva that it was “very alarmed by the scenes that we are seeing from the Belarus-Poland border.”

“We have repeatedly said that using refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to achieve political ends is unacceptable and must stop,” Mantoo added.

Humanitarian groups have previously criticized Poland’s nationalist government over its treatment of migrants at the border, where they face grueling conditions as temperatures plummet overnight and a lack of food and medical attention is available. Rights groups have also accused Polish authorities of multiple illegal pushbacks — a claim border officials have rejected, arguing instead that they are acting in accordance with government regulations.

At least seven migrants have been found dead on Poland’s side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus, according to Reuters.

CNN’s Allegra Goodwin, Niamh Kennedy, James Frater and Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.