By Anna Chernova, CNN

Russia will suspend its permanent mission to NATO in response to the alliance’s expulsion of eight Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

Moscow’s suspension of its mission could come into effect as early from November 1, Lavrov said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

