Aubrey Plaza joined by Amy Poehler to reprise ‘Parks and Rec’ roles on ‘SNL’

Aubrey Plaza made sure to pay homage to her Pawnee roots while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and she had a little help from her former onscreen boss.

The “White Lotus” star was joined by her “Parks and Recreation” costar Amy Poehler during the live broadcast, who appeared during Plaza’s opening monologue and again for a spot during the Weekend Update segment.

Poehler played well-meaning boss Leslie Knope on the hit NBC comedy series that ran from 2009 until 2015. Plaza played April Ludgate, an apathetic assistant to Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman).

During the Weekend Update skit, Plaza and Poehler came on to urge young people to get government jobs. Poehler, who acted as Weekend Update anchor along with Tina Fey during her “SNL” tenure in the early 2000’s, momentarily ousted current anchor Colin Jost to crack a news-related joke.

Other surprise guests included President Joe Biden, who chimed in during Plaza’s opening monologue as a fellow former resident of Delaware, and Sharon Stone.

Stone first appeared during musical guest Sam Smith’s second number, “Gloria,” and also featured in one of the last skits — a spoof on film noir. Coincidentally, Poehler used to impersonate Stone when she was a cast member on “SNL.”

“Saturday Night Live” will return with another new episode this coming weekend, with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby.

