Candace Cameron Bure is working on putting Christ back in Christmas movies

Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from being Hallmark Channel’s queen of holiday movies.

In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress talked about leaving that cable channel to work with another, the faith based Great American Family.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told the publication. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure, who describes herself as a devout Christian, is serving as the chief creative officer for the channel and producing religious titles as part of her “Candace Cameron Bure Presents” banner.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, oversees the new network.

He was formerly chief executive of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, and he helped guide Cameron Bure’s career there.

As the article points out, while co-hosting “The View” (she signed on to do the show in 2015 and left in 2016), Cameron Bure defended an Oregon bakery’s controversial decision to not make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

While with Hallmark, Abbott refused to run commercials for the wedding-planning website Zola that featured two brides kissing, which leads to the question of whether Great American Family will include LGBTQ storylines in their projects.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Cameron Bure told the Journal.

Abbott was more circumspect.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” he said. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

