Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

Priscilla Presley is remembering her late husband Elvis Presley on the 45th anniversary of his death.

Presley, who was married to the king of rock and roll, spoke to “Today” about her memories and time with him. Elvis died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis. He was 42.

“Oh my gosh,” she said, “It’s a big week that’s for sure.”

She added, “Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen. It’s a big responsibility.”

Presley was joined by over 30,000 fans for a candlelight vigil on Monday.

To see the amount of people that still come to see Elvis is unbelievable,” she said of the event.

Presley also weighed in on “Elvis,” the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie based on his life.

“I mean what a great movie,” she said, “Baz Luhrmann I have to say is a genius, I don’t know anyone else who could’ve done this movie like he did.”

“I lived Elvis trying to explain that he didn’t want to do the movies with all the girls and the beaches and everything, that he really wanted to do serious things so living that with him and then watching the movie brought back a lot of memories,” she said of the movie.

