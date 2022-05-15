Billboard Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners

By Chloe Melas

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards are being revealed Sunday.

Heading into the show, which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, The Weeknd led among finalists with nominations in 17 categories.

See below for the full list of winners, which will be updated throughout the show.

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS *WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS *WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd *WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis *WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado *WINNER

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye *WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye *WINNER

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.