Tom Holland has some thoughts on hosting the Oscars

Tom Holland is having quite the career peak.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star’s name is reportedly being tossed in the ring to host the Academy Awards on March 27. But, he says, it’s probably not going to happen.

“Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time,” Holland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve got an ‘Uncharted’ press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s ‘The Crowded Room’] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now. Honestly, I just don’t have the time. And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time.”

But then he quickly changed his mind, calling the publication back to say if the Academy asked, he would say yes.

“I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said. You asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the f***ing Oscars!’ I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f***ing idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.”

When asked if he would want to do it alone or with someone else, perhaps his girlfriend Zendaya, he said “Either/or. I don’t mind.”

“By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better,” he added. “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m happy with either, but it would be a very fun evening — I’m sure very stressful, but it would be a lot of fun.” I couldn’t resist one last follow-up: does he think he could convince Zendaya to do it with him? “I could run it by her. But as for her answer, I’m not too sure.”

