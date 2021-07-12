Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys

CNN-entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by a first-timer.

CBS and the TV Academy on Monday announced that Cedric the Entertainer will make his Emmys hosting debut in September as the big show returns to a live, in-person format. A “limited audience of nominees and their guests” will also be present, according to a press release.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, held in September 2020, were held virtually, with winners giving their speeches over video chat.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Cedric the Entertainer stars and executive producers CBS comedy “The Neighborhood.”

The event will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 19.

Nominations are set to be announced Tuesday morning.

