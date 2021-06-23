Elton John announces final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates

CNN-entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elton John has announced a final tour called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” three and a half years after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John said in a statement. “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

The singer announced details of the tour via a VR180 Live Stream on YouTube, saying the tour will head across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand next year. The tour will hit Germany on Sept. 1 and head across North America from January to April 2022.

The final stretch will wrap in November at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The end of the tour will come five years after its opening date in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 8, 2018.