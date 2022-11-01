Skip to Content
today at 4:32 PM
Delta Air Lines pilots asking for updated contracts, talks of strike

(CNN, KYMA/ KECY) - Delta Air Lines pilots could be going on strike soon.

In an Airline Pilots Association Union vote, 99% of Delta pilots authorized a strike to get a new contract.

The pilots say they are working with an outdated contract from 2016.

The union says negotiations have been on and off for more than three years.

If there was a strike, It wouldn't happen until after the Thanksgiving travel surge.

Delta says negotiations have been progressing.

Airline officials say they are confident the company can reach an agreement with the pilots.

Jacqueline Aguilar

