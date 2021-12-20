'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the second-biggest box office opening ever.

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Spider-Man made even more money than originally projected.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the latest movie in the Marvel series, notched a record-breaking opening weekend at the domestic box office by bringing in $260 million, Sony said Monday.

That’s up from Sunday’s projections of $253 million, and it’s remarkable in a pandemic. “No Way Home” has swung past “Avengers: Infinity War” — which opened to $257 million in 2018, according to Comscore — to become the second highest opening weekend in box office history.

Only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to larger numbers.

In terms of recent box office returns, it took only one day for the film to become the highest-grossing opening of any movie during the pandemic. And it took only one weekend for “No Way Home” to become the highest grossing film of 2021.

The opening was also the best for the month of December, the Spider-Man franchise and for Sony Pictures.

The film has made $600 million globally so far, according to Sony.

“No Way Home’s” box office totals are a remarkable milestone considering the film — which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ as they battle villains from across the Marvel multiverse — broke records during a pandemic.

The film, which is exclusive to theaters for the time being, was able to bring in record box office returns even as the Omicron variant caused Broadway shows to cancel in New York City and forced “Saturday Night Live” to pull its live audience over the weekend.

