Are you having trouble affording holiday gifts? Share your story

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Americans are spending more on rent, gas, groceries, clothes and other essentials lately.

US consumer prices have climbed 6.8% annually without seasonal adjustments — the biggest increase since June 1982 — as inflation has surged due to the imbalance between demand for consumer goods and supply of those products.

