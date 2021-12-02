Didi says it will leave New York ‘immediately’ and list in Hong Kong

By Laura He, CNN Business

Didi said Friday that it would “immediately” start delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and instead prepare to sell shares in Hong Kong, just months after its disastrous IPO.

“After a careful study, the company will start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange immediately, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong,” the Chinese ride-hailing firm wrote Friday on its verified account on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like platform in the country.

In a separate, English-language statement, the company said that its board of directors has authorized the company to file for delisting in New York, while ensuring that its shares “will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another internationally recognized stock exchange.”

The board has also granted permission for Didi to list its shares in Hong Kong, the statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

