Bitcoin and Ethereum prices jump to new records

By Rob McLean, CNN Business

Two cryptocurrencies hit new milestones Monday evening.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $67,673.74 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s just a few weeks after it hit a previous high of nearly $67,000 before sliding as much as 12%.

Meanwhile, Ethereum also hit a record — rising to $4,822.36, according to CoinMarketCap.

The market has been quite bullish on Bitcoin. Despite more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin remains the dominant digital currency.

Some investors have predicted even bigger gains for Bitcoin, despite continued criticism of the cryptocurrency by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has called the coin “worthless.”

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which began trading late last month, was up 10.95% on Monday.

– CNN Business’ Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report

