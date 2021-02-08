Tesla says you could soon pay for one of its cars with bitcoins

CNN - business/consumer

Tesla is betting big on bitcoin, saying it may soon accept the digital currency as payment for its cars. And the most valuable car company on the stock market said it is holding some of its cash in bitcoins rather than traditional currency.

In its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said that it expects “to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future … initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”

In addition, Tesla said it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin so far. as part of a decision to “invest a portion of [the company’s] cash in certain specified alternative reserve assets.” The company lists $19 billion in cash and cash equivalent on its balance sheet as of December 31.

The announcement gives bitcoin a fresh dose of legitimacy: The price of bitcoin was up 13% in morning trading on the news. Shares of Tesla were up 2% in premarket trading.