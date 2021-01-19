Paramount+ streaming service will launch March 4, replacing CBS All Access

CNN - business/consumer

ViacomCBS‘ newly rebranded streaming service Paramount+ will go live on March 4, the company announced Tuesday.

The revamped service, which is currently known as CBS All Access, will launch in the US and Latin America with a slew of content from the company’s biggest brands. That includes more than 20,000 episodes and movies from Paramount Pictures, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV, as well as live programming such as sports and news.

ViacomCBS will hold an investor event on February 24 to share more details about what the new service will offer, as well as “deliver a comprehensive overview of the company’s streaming strategy.” Beyond Paramount+, ViacomCBS also owns Pluto TV and Showtime’s direct-to-consumer offering.

It’s not clear how much Paramount+ will cost. CBS All Access, which is currently $5.99 a month with ads and $9.99 without, has been available since 2014 — long before the launch of competitors such as Disney+, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and HBO Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.

ViacomCBS is hoping a new name, as well as a ton of content from one of Hollywood’s most iconic studios, gives Paramount+ the boost it needs to compete in the streaming wars.

Paramount+ will feature popular series from CBS All Access, including “The Twilight Zone” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

But it will also include original programs such as “The Offer,” a scripted limited series about the making of “The Godfather”; a revival of BET’s “The Game”; and a true-crime docuseries called “The Real Criminal Minds,” which is based on the CBS TV series.

And these days, it seems it wouldn’t be a true streaming service without children’s programming.

ViacomCBS will fill out its kids’ content catalog via its family network Nickelodeon, with series such as “Kamp Koral,” a new show from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” alongside “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which will be exclusive to Paramount+ subscribers early next year.