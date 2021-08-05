‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town

AP Tester

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A raging wildfire that swept through a tiny Northern California mountain town has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. The 3-week-old Dixie Fire has blackened an area bigger than the city of Los Angeles. It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening and tore through the town of Greenville. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Hot and windy weather Thursday is threatening to exacerbate dozens of wildfires churning through the parched landscape in California.