Vista High School receives top safety award from YUHSD

School awared $7,200 prize

YUMA, AZ – Vista High School received the top “safety committee” award of $7,200 on Wednesday at Yuma Union High School District’s Governing Board meeting.

This is the second year in a row Vista has earned the highest award. In 2019, the school shared the top spot with Kofa High School. Gila Ridge and San Luis high schools have also been past winners.

Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery distributed checks from Board-approved insurance proceeds to the safety committee for each of the six schools in the district. In order to be eligible for the funds, the campuses fulfilled several requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Each school was required to have a safety committee that meets quarterly and conducts inspections twice per school year. During those meetings and inspections, each committee is looking for building and equipment hazards and safety concerns such as damage to crosswalks and signage. They also monitor injuries on their campus throughout the school year.

VHS Principal Brett Surguine was presented a check in the amount of $7,200 for his school incurring the fewest safety hazards and injuries on campus last school year. The committee will choose three proposals for how to spend the funds, and allow students and faculty to vote on which proposal to approve for improving their respective campuses.

“Vista staff is thinking about safety every day,” Surguine said. “It’s a team effort and we work hard to make school a safe place for all students.”

Other safety committee awards included:

San Luis High School - $4,500

Kofa High School - $4,300

Gila Ridge High School - $4,300

Yuma High School - $4,200)

Cibola High School - $4,100

Cordery and Governing Board President Phil Townsend presented oversized checks to a representative from each campus administrative team.

The district has distributed safety committee awards since the 2015-2016 school year.