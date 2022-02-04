US figure skater Nathan Chen scores personal best

BEIJING, China (CNN) — American men’s figure skater Nathan Chen has put the US in the lead in the team event with his performance in the men’s single short skate portion of the program.

Chen notched a personal-best score of 111.71 to give Team USA 10 points. Shoma Uno, who also had a personal-best score (105.46), has Japan in second. The ROC is in third following Mark Kondratiuk’s performance.

Chen, 22, is a three-time world champion. He told CNN’s Coy Wire that he will not be walking in Opening Ceremony.

Chen, competing in his second Olympics and a favorite to medal, told Wire that in part it’s because he walked in the ceremony at the last Winter Olympics, but also because he would be “in close proximity to a lot of people.”

“I'm sure it will be safe, but I compete in a couple more days, so I'll just focus on that,” Chen said.

The ice dance rhythm dance portion of the team competition is in progress. Following that will be pairs.

The team event is scheduled to conclude Monday.