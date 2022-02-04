The Latest: The Olympic flame has reached the Beijing Games

BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic flame has now officially arrived at the Beijing Games.

An opening ceremony on a frosty night had a fiery conclusion Friday, when the flame was placed inside a giant snowflake to give China’s first Winter Olympics the symbolic opening — followed by the third major fireworks show of the night.

The snowflake was composed of placards used to introduce the athletes from the 91 different nations that will compete in China through Feb. 20.

There was no cauldron to light, the traditional ending to most opening ceremonies.