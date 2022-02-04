Japanese snowboarder Yoshika injured in crash

BEIJING (AP) — Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika injured her back in a training crash and will not be able to compete in the Olympic slopestyle contest.

Yoshika, ranked 12th in the world, fell hard on a jump during Thursday’s practice session. Medical staff rushed to help her, and took about 20 minutes to stabilize her and put her in a sled to take her down the hill.

Japanese Olympic officials said the 22-year-old suffered a spinal injury but was not paralyzed. They said she will return home after receiving treatment for her injuries.