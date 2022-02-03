Team event up 1st as Olympic figure skating begins

BEIJING (AP) — The team competition in Olympic figure skating has been dominated over the years by the Russians, the Canadians and the Americans.

Russia is the favorite when competition begins Friday but there is a new player in the mix in Japan.

The Japanese could land on the podium after finishing fifth at each of the past two Winter Games.

Hopes are also high that Team USA can climb at least one step after taking bronze at the 2014 and 2018 Games.

The Americans are led by medal favorite Nathan Chen and two of the strongest ice dance teams in Beijing.